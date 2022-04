Doetsch, Mary Louise

92, 3/6/21. Dear daughter of the late Oscar H. and Isabelle Doetsch; Beloved sister of the late Paula Doetsch, the late Dorothea (the late Harold) Danford, and Rose Mary (Frank) Duda; loving aunt and friend. In lieu of flowers, masses or donations to Little Sisters of the Poor-Kansas City, MO. Services: Vis. 3/13 10am until Mass time 11am, St. Gabriel the Archangel (6303 Nottingham Ave, 63109). Int. Resurrection Cem.