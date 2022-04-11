Dowling, CSJ, Sister Mary Kathleen

Received by our Lord on March 20, 2022 in St. Louis, MO after a brief and sudden illness. She was 71 years old and a Sister of St. Joseph for 49 years. She is survived by two sisters, Jean Dols and Janet Ehlinger, and was preceded in death by 2 brothers. She was an aunt to many, friend to all and will be missed. She recently moved to St. Louis after teaching almost 40 years in Chicago, IL.

Services: Funeral will be held at Holy Family Chapel at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse in St. Louis, MO on April 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. Memorials may be sent to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111.

