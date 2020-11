Hofmann, Mary E.

99, daughter of the late Andrew and Mary M. Hofmann; dear sister of the late George A. Hofmann, and Dolores C. Hofmann; dear cousin of Mary Ann Landolt. Our dear niece, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to Many. Mary was a retiree of Concordia Publishing House. Visitation: Thurs, Nov. 12, 10 am until Mass at 11 am at Holy Name of Jesus, 10235 Ashbrook, 63137. Interment Calvary Cemetery. A Buchholz Florissant Mortuary Service.