Ebert, Mary Catherine

Mary Catherine Ebert, 73, of Maryville, IL, passed away February 26, 2021, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, with her family by her side. The middle daughter of the late Edwin Altgilbers and Delores (nee: Slocum) Altgilbers; born September 6, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri. Mary was a graduate of the inaugural class of Rosary Catholic High School in 1965. She married Albert A. Ebert in 1969. They traveled across the country to live in San Francisco before relocating back to St. Louis. Mary is survived by her husband Albert, children Amy Ebert and Phil Brown, and Alan and Kristin (nee: Kinealy) Ebert, and grandchildren B. Brown, Connor Ebert, and Quinn Ebert. She was a beloved sister to Vicki (nee: Altgilbers) and Bruce Ritts and the late Ruth Ann Seth. Mary was a devoted wife and Mother. She treated all she met with kindness, patience, and love. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Services: Memorial Mass at a later date to COVID-19 restrictions.