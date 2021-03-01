Menu
Mary Catherine Ebert
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

Ebert, Mary Catherine

Mary Catherine Ebert, 73, of Maryville, IL, passed away February 26, 2021, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, with her family by her side. The middle daughter of the late Edwin Altgilbers and Delores (nee: Slocum) Altgilbers; born September 6, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri. Mary was a graduate of the inaugural class of Rosary Catholic High School in 1965. She married Albert A. Ebert in 1969. They traveled across the country to live in San Francisco before relocating back to St. Louis. Mary is survived by her husband Albert, children Amy Ebert and Phil Brown, and Alan and Kristin (nee: Kinealy) Ebert, and grandchildren B. Brown, Connor Ebert, and Quinn Ebert. She was a beloved sister to Vicki (nee: Altgilbers) and Bruce Ritts and the late Ruth Ann Seth. Mary was a devoted wife and Mother. She treated all she met with kindness, patience, and love. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Services: Memorial Mass at a later date to COVID-19 restrictions.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2021.
I am so sorry to hear of my Aunt Cathy. Uncle Al both you and Aunt Cathy are such wonderful people. I was so busy taking care of my dad this last year I didn't stay in touch and I am so sorry. God bless you, Amy and Alan. If I can ever do anything for y'all please contact me. 564 N. Magdalena St Dewey, AZ 86327 (928) 642-7421 With prayers and love, Sally, Holly, Hunter, and Bret
Sally Ann Straub-Rasner
April 19, 2021
Al our hearts go out to you Alan and Amy. If ever you just want to talk to someone, give us a call. All of you will be in our prayers.
Ted & Sally
March 2, 2021
Amy, Phil and B, we are so sorry for the loss of your beautiful Mother, and grandma. She was as beautiful and vibrant as Amy and B! Peace and prayers to your family!
John and Peggy Baine
March 2, 2021
Our deepest condolences to you and your family. We will keep you in our prayers.
Gary and Carla Nitz
March 1, 2021
Sending sympathy to you and your family, Al and Kristen. You are in our thoughts.
Cindy and Joe May
March 1, 2021
