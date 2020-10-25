Conway, Mary Elizabeth "Betty"

Sustained with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church and died in her arms Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Beloved wife of 53 wonderful years of the late Charles "Charlie" Conway, loving mother of Patricia (Anthony) Karre, Charles (Ann Dunsford) Conway, and John Conway. Dear grandmother of Elizabeth and AnnaGrace Dunsford Conway and Nikita and Katya Karre. Devoted sister of Mary Jo Walther, the late Mary Ellen Chartrand, the late Mary Ann Naughton, and the late Richard "Dick" Quinn. Daughter of the late Josephine M. (nee Sauer) and Richard T. Quinn.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and faithful Catholic.

She devoted her life to serving others, and her children recall that she always (without exception) made herself available to her family-anytime, day or night. Throughout her life, Betty always put the needs of others before her own. Faith was the cornerstone of Betty's life, and she had great devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. She nurtured this faith in her children and made personal sacrifices to provide a Catholic education for them.

She was born and raised a proud St. Louisan, and greatly enjoyed sharing fond memories of going to the show at The Victory and riding the streetcar through downtown St. Louis.

Mom truly shined from within, and she always had a happy and sunny disposition. She is remembered for her great sense of fun, her silly sense of humor, and her love of making meals and cookies for others. She selflessly tolerated the passions of her family (fishing, sports, and family dogs, which she usually ended up taking care of!). She was loved by everyone she met and was frequently the person family and friends confided in, even strangers. She will be missed forever.

Services: Per her wishes and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private Mass and burial.

In Lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.