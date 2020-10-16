Dominick, Mary Ellen

(nee Foster) passed away Wed., Oct 14, 2020. Devoted mother of Mark, dear sister-in-law of Patricia (the late Robert) Stewart; beloved aunt of Kevin (Carol) Stewart, James Stewart, Kathy (Randy) Hurst, Christopher (Kim) Van Gels, Rick (Lynne) Van Gels, and the late James Van Gels; a dear great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many in her lifetime, especially Eunice Schuermann. She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Ina Van Gels. She also leaves behind her special furry friend, Flag.

Services: Visitation Sun., Oct 18, 9-10:30 a.m. at Alexander-White-Mullen Funeral Home, 11101 St. Charles Rock Rd, St. Ann MO 63074. A Funeral Service will commence at 10:30 a.m. with procession to Bellefontaine Cemetery to follow. For more info, visit www.alexanderstlouis.com