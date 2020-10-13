Jones, Sister Mary Ellen, CSJ

Born May 5, 1928 and died Wed., Sept. 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Manor on the Nazareth Living Center Campus in St. Louis, MO. She was 92 and in her 65th year as a Sister of St. Joseph Carondelet. Daughter of late Thomas and Carrie Susan (Thigpen) Jones; aunt, cousin, friend and Sister in Christ. Sister donated her body to science.

Services: Private Memorial Mass at Nazareth Living Center on Oct. 14, 2020 at 11 AM. Live streamed at https://video.ibm.channel/csjsl-funeral-service. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111 or an online gift to CSJSL.org. FEY SERVICE