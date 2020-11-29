Menu
Mary Ellen Metz
1947 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1947
DIED
November 22, 2020

Metz, Mary Ellen

(nee Wehner), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Karl Metz; dearest mother of Daniel (Beverly) Metz and Julie (David) Furlong; dear grandmother of Connor, Ashley, Kathryn, Andrew and Ryan; loving daughter of the late Edward and Veronica Wehner; sister of Edward (Bernice) Wehner, Richard (Debbie) Wehner and Mark (Genita) Wehner; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Due to current gathering restrictions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
So sorry for your loss. Mary Ellen was the best babysitter a kid could ask for. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Rich Obermeier
November 28, 2020