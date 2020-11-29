Metz, Mary Ellen

(nee Wehner), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Karl Metz; dearest mother of Daniel (Beverly) Metz and Julie (David) Furlong; dear grandmother of Connor, Ashley, Kathryn, Andrew and Ryan; loving daughter of the late Edward and Veronica Wehner; sister of Edward (Bernice) Wehner, Richard (Debbie) Wehner and Mark (Genita) Wehner; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Due to current gathering restrictions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.