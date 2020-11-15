Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Federhofer

Federhofer, Mary

(nee Laughlin) Age 76, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Loving spouse, mother, grandmother and friend. Devoted Catholic school teacher for 37 years. Survived by husband John, daughter Mary Ellen (Tim) Byrne and granddaughter Zoey; sisters Kathleen West, Margaret (Larry) Degenhart, Patricia Laughlin (Michael Pendergast), Anne (Andy) Boehm, Maureen (Jim) Ostrowski, Colleen Laughlin; brothers Robert (Kate) Laughlin, John (Laura) Laughlin and her many nephews, nieces and cousins. Preceded in death by siblings Sr. Suzanne Laughlin, Jim Laughlin, Bill Laughlin and Michael Laughlin.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for Masses or for donations directed to the Dominican Convent of Our Lady of the Rosary, Attn: Karen Ellis, 175 Route 340, Sparkill, NY 10976 or online at www.sparkill.org

Due to COVID, the Memorial Mass and a commemoration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am so sorry for your loss. Mary and I went to St. Mary Magdalen and Ursuline together. She also taught my son in the 4th grade at STMM. Mary always had such a great sense of humor and was fun to be around. I will keep you and her family in my prayers.
Nancy Lee Behnen
November 15, 2020