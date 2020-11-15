Federhofer, Mary

(nee Laughlin) Age 76, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Loving spouse, mother, grandmother and friend. Devoted Catholic school teacher for 37 years. Survived by husband John, daughter Mary Ellen (Tim) Byrne and granddaughter Zoey; sisters Kathleen West, Margaret (Larry) Degenhart, Patricia Laughlin (Michael Pendergast), Anne (Andy) Boehm, Maureen (Jim) Ostrowski, Colleen Laughlin; brothers Robert (Kate) Laughlin, John (Laura) Laughlin and her many nephews, nieces and cousins. Preceded in death by siblings Sr. Suzanne Laughlin, Jim Laughlin, Bill Laughlin and Michael Laughlin.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for Masses or for donations directed to the Dominican Convent of Our Lady of the Rosary, Attn: Karen Ellis, 175 Route 340, Sparkill, NY 10976 or online at www.sparkill.org

Due to COVID, the Memorial Mass and a commemoration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.