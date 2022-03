Fiala, Mary R.

(nee Oberle) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late John P. Fiala; dearest mother of Mary Ann Fiala and Jane (Darrel) Hansel; dear grandmother of Ryan and Rory Witmeyer and their father Bruce Witmeyer and friend Betty Kuester.

Services: Private services at Kutis Affton Chapel. Private interment Sunset Cemetery.