Williams, Mary Frances

aka "Aunt Mimi" entered into heavenly rest on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born September 3, 1926 to the late Florence Hurster and Albert Francis Williams, she was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, very special aunt and friend to many.

Mary traveled the world as a diplomat of the US State Department of Foreign Service. She was an adventurous, inspiring, independent, generous, intelligent, devout Catholic who had a big heart and love of animals and people in need.

Services: Private committal service. A celebration of Mary's life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St Agnes Home, Employee Christmas Fund. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com