Mary Frances Williams
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Williams, Mary Frances

aka "Aunt Mimi" entered into heavenly rest on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born September 3, 1926 to the late Florence Hurster and Albert Francis Williams, she was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, very special aunt and friend to many.

Mary traveled the world as a diplomat of the US State Department of Foreign Service. She was an adventurous, inspiring, independent, generous, intelligent, devout Catholic who had a big heart and love of animals and people in need.

Services: Private committal service. A celebration of Mary's life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St Agnes Home, Employee Christmas Fund. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
GUEST BOOK
