Mary Geraldine "Jerry" Wesloh

Wesloh, Mary Geraldine "Jerry"

(nee Bentmann) passed away on November 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur F. Wesloh; loving mother of David (Liz); devoted grandmother of Celia (Bob) Watson, Katie (Drew) Heron and Greg (Elizabeth); great-grandmother of six.

Services: Visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25 at Hutchens Mortuary, Florissant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mother of Good Counsel Home. For more info, see hutchensfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031
Nov
25
Service
11:00a.m.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031
