Fox, Mary Hannigan

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Loving wife for 58 years to the late Thomas Byrne Fox. Dearest mother of Thomas Byrne Fox. Jr. (Jennifer), Alexander Patrick Fox ll (Elizabeth), Catherine Fox Sant, Christopher Hannigan Fox and John Hennigan Fox (Julie). Beloved grandmother of Christina Fox Tilt (Rodman), Alexandra Fox Rogers (Thomas), Richard Baldwin Sant, Jr., Margaret McClanahan Sant, Mary Hannigan Sant, John Edward Fox and Margaret Maria Fox. Great grandmother to Caroline Myer Tilt and Elizabeth Hannigan Rogers. Dear twin sister of Ellen Ribaudo (Anthony), sister of the late Kathleen Durbin (the late Robert) and the late Kenneth Hannigan Jr. (Laurie surviving).

Mary attended Manhattenville College and Maryville University. A devout Catholic, Mary was a past president of The Fleur de Lis and the Judevine Center. As a wedding consultant and interior designer, she did so much for so many. Mary had many interests of which she had an exquisite quiet expertise. She loved exercise and coveted her time on the US Figure Skating Team. Above all else, Mary is known for her commitment to and deep love of family and friends.

Services: A private family service will be conducted at THE LUPTON CHAPEL. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Catholic Charities, 4445 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108, or to Evelyn's House, 1000 N. Mason Rd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141.

