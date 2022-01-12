Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sister Mary Bernice Hartke S.S.N.D.

Hartke S.S.N.D., Sister Mary Bernice

Baptized into the Hope of Christ Resurrection, on Monday, January 10, 2022. Beloved sister of Catherine Hardick of Dieterich, IL. Our dearest relative, friend, classmate and Sister in Religious Community and SSND Associates.

Services: Visitation at the Theresa Center/Motherhouse (320 E. Ripa, St. Louis, MO 63125) Friday, January 14 from 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 11:15 a.m. Interment will follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. Seating is limited KUTIS CITY SERVICE.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Theresa Center/Motherhouse
320 E. Ripa, St. Louis, MO
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:15a.m.
Theresa Center/Motherhouse
320 E. Ripa, St. Louis, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.