Hartke S.S.N.D., Sister Mary Bernice

Baptized into the Hope of Christ Resurrection, on Monday, January 10, 2022. Beloved sister of Catherine Hardick of Dieterich, IL. Our dearest relative, friend, classmate and Sister in Religious Community and SSND Associates.

Services: Visitation at the Theresa Center/Motherhouse (320 E. Ripa, St. Louis, MO 63125) Friday, January 14 from 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 11:15 a.m. Interment will follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. Seating is limited KUTIS CITY SERVICE.