Herzwurm, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Herzwurm (nee Sinquefield), 85, the beloved daughter of the late Rex Willard and Mary Cecila Sinquefield (nee Drotar) died peacefully in her home on March 4, 2021. Mary Ann was born and raised in St. Louis. She graduated from Washington University School of Art. Her passions in life were art and her family; many people considered her among the sweetest people they knew.

Mary Ann was the mother of the late Dr. Cheryl Sisler and the sister of the late Joan (Stephen W., Ph.D.) Gornik. She is survived by daughters Helene (Stuart) Slavin and Maureen Muller, brothers Rex A. (Jeanne Cairns, PhD) Sinquefield and Jerome G. (Delores "Dee") Sinquefield, nine grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and loving friends.

The family is especially grateful for the love and generosity of Rex and Jeanne Sinquefield, who provided Mary Ann with outstanding care for a decade. Special thanks to dear friends, Tanya Rozniak and Laurie Jordan among others, who graciously cared for Mary Ann for so many years.

Services: Memorial service will be planned for a later date. Donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.