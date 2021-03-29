Menu
Mary A. Hess
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Hess, Mary A.

left this world, and went to her reward on March 27, 2021. Mary was born to Josephine M. Etzkorn Tulley and John J. Tulley on July 27, 1925, in Kirkwood, Missouri. She was the middle child of five siblings: Betty, John, Bill, and Gerry. Mary and Earl Hess were married May 25, 1948. They had five children: Kathleen, Richard, David, Amy, and Scott. They raised their children in the house Earl built in 1950, in Affton, Missouri, where Mary lived until her death. Mary had nine grandchildren, Emily, Rachel, Sophia, Nathan, Charlie, Joe, Bob, Dan and Jonathan. Great-grandchildren are Gabriella, Melena, Lilah, and Margo.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, April 1, 10:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders for 11:00 a.m. service. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 5-7 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
MO
Apr
1
Funeral
10:45a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Apr
1
Service
11:00a.m.
Seven Holy Founders
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry about your mom. Always loved going to her home on Communion Calls for SDS Had lots of good conversation. Have missed her since SDS days. Funny but she was on my mind just a few days ago I wished I had followed up on it. Prayers for all
Rose Murphy
March 31, 2021
