Hess, Mary A.

left this world, and went to her reward on March 27, 2021. Mary was born to Josephine M. Etzkorn Tulley and John J. Tulley on July 27, 1925, in Kirkwood, Missouri. She was the middle child of five siblings: Betty, John, Bill, and Gerry. Mary and Earl Hess were married May 25, 1948. They had five children: Kathleen, Richard, David, Amy, and Scott. They raised their children in the house Earl built in 1950, in Affton, Missouri, where Mary lived until her death. Mary had nine grandchildren, Emily, Rachel, Sophia, Nathan, Charlie, Joe, Bob, Dan and Jonathan. Great-grandchildren are Gabriella, Melena, Lilah, and Margo.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, April 1, 10:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders for 11:00 a.m. service. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 5-7 p.m.