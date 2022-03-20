Holbrook, Mary Elizabeth "Judy"

age 91, returned to her Lord and Savior in heaven peacefully on March 15, 2022. Beloved daughter of the late Harold Burnham and Emily ("Ganno") Barnicle Tinker. Judy earned a bachelor's degree from Webster University in 1952, and was married to the late Charles Kendall Holbrook, M.D. in 1953. Mrs. Holbrook is preceded in death by her brother Robert C. Tinker, M.D., brother-in-law H.C. Milford, and is survived by her sister Emily Tinker Milford and brothers H. Burnham (Barb) Tinker, Ph.D., Frederick Joseph (Barb) Tinker, and sister-in-law Mary Louise "Annie" Roberts Tinker. Loving mother; beloved grandmother of 18, great-grandmother of 6, aunt, and friend.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, March 22 at Ambruster Chapel, 6633 Clayton Rd. 63117 from 4-8 p.m. The funeral Mass will be cele- brated 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 23 at St. Luke Evangelist, 7230 Dale 63117. Memorial gifts to the American Heart Association. Private Interment Calvary Cemetery.

