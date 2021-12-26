Menu
Mary Faith Elizabeth Horton
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021

Horton, Mary Faith Elizabeth

Faith passed away peacefully on Monday, November 22, 2021, at DeGreeff House in hospice care after a courageous two-year battle against cancer.

Faith was born on December 24, 1953, in Tuscon, Arizona. She will be remembered as a beautiful ballet dancer, where she performed in the United States, Canada, and England. Her love for cats was apparent by her dedication to animal rescue and adoption.

Faith was preceded in death by her mother Mary Elizabeth Horton and her father William Horton. She is survived by her brother David Horton and other members of her family in Missouri and Arizona.

Pursuant to her expressed wishes, there will be a scattering of her ashes on a lake in Louisiana, Missouri in the spring of 2022.

Services: Spring of 2022 in Louisiana, Missouri


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'll miss you, Cousin Faith!
Alice Crancer Rudolph
Family
December 31, 2021
