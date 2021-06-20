Hrach, Mary "Jane" (Steffen)

born June 21, 1927, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021, just shy of her 94th birthday, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late Stanley R. Hrach, Sr. for 47 years. Daughter of the late Edwin B. and Catherine E. Steffen. Proud Mother of Stanley R. "Rick" (Barbara) Hrach Jr., the late Catherine Buffington, Michael Hrach, Mary (C. Ray) Markel, Carolyn Hrach. Loving grandmother to Christopher (Mariah Williams) Hrach, Kari (Denny Shea) Hrach, Laura (Jeff) Stanley, Kyle (Alex) Buffington, Benjamin Hrach, Sean (Mari) Hrach, Ann Glosson. Adoring GG to Kody, Rowdy & Ronni Shea; April & Greta Buffington; Ataru Hrach. Loving aunt and dear friend to many.

Jane was born and raised in St. Louis and married the love of her life Stanley Hrach. Together they raised 5 children and then retired to "The Farm" in Belleview, MO, where she and Stan grew crops and raised cattle. Later they purchased a lake house at Terre du Lac where they enjoyed boating, fishing and playing golf. After her beloved Stanley passed away, she moved to Our Lady of Life Senior Apartments and remained there for 19 yrs, where she made many friends, followed by a brief stay at Mother of Perpetual Help Assisted Living, where she was welcomed by their caring staff.

Jane loved to travel in her earlier years and was a devoted volunteer. Reading a good book with a nice glass of Pinot Grigio, including her usual "one ice cube", was her pastime later in life. Nothing brought her more joy than being with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Mercy South deGreeff Hospice House for the loving and compassionate care that she received. It didn't take long for the staff to refer to her affectionately as "a little spitfire"!!

Burial was private at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to the charity of your choice. A celebration of Jane's life will take place at a future date.