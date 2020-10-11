Egan, Mary Jacquelyn

Egan, Mary Jacquelyn, 93, peacefully entered into the Holy Sacraments on September 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Egan, dearest daughter of the late Joseph F. and Helen A. (Norden) Parsons, dearest sister of the late Thomas C. (Ann) Parsons, dearest mother of Richard A. Egan Jr. and Joseph C. Egan, dearest grandmother of Chelsea Egan and Ryan (Allison) Egan, dear sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many.

Jackie was a 1945 graduate of Ursuline Academy and a 1949 graduate of Washington University in St. Louis. She taught at Immacolata and St. Lawrence the Martyr, and was a substitute teacher in the Pattonville School District. Her joys in life were her family and travel. She set foot on seven continents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Jackie donated her body for the benefit of others to St. Louis University School of Medicine. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24 at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 1971 Dougherty Ferry Road.