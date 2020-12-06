Menu
Owens, Mary Jo

(nee Davis), Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John W. Owens. Preceded in death by her parents Bessie and Homer Davis, and by her sisters Marguerite Bailey and Betty Kubik, and brother Martin Davis. Loving mother of Gayle (Rick) Froehlich, Joyce (Gary) Sheldon, John (Jane Cole) Owens and the late Janet (the late David) Barr; dear grandmother of Greg (Kathy) and Ryan (Angel) Froehlich; Kelly (Ben) Thorpe, Ted (Cheryl) Sheldon, Emily (Eric) LeFlore, David (Roxanne) Barr, Rebecca (Patrick) Randall and Jennifer (Jude) Pyle; dear great-grandmother of 19; dear great-great-grandmother of 2; dear aunt, cousin and friend.

"Blessed with a beautiful voice and willingness to share her talents to uplift and entertain many."

Services: A Memorial service will be held at a later date. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
