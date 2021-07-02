To Mary's Family- Ken and Mary were loved by many in our small community at Lake of the Ozarks. Mary has held a prominent place in all our thoughts and prayers since Ken passed away and throughout her illnesses this past couple years. We want you to know that we treasure our memories of spending time with Ken & Mary: swimming at the pool, drinking Bloody Marys on Sunday mornings together, coaching them on as they cleaned the boat (man, how it sparkled ALL the time), and just enjoying their company. They have been so missed in our small community, and we just want you to know that they touched our hearts and were adopted as part of all our individual families in the past 13+ years. Thanks for sharing them with us. May they enjoy being together again in Heaven.

Niangua Vista Condo Neighbors Friend July 7, 2021