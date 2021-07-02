Menu
Mary J. Kaup
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Kaup, Mary J.

(nee Allen) Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Kaup; dear sister-in-law of Pat and the late Walter Kaup; dear aunt of Katherine "Trina" (Gary) Hollingsworth and Amy Byrd; dear great-aunt of Heather (Ron) Nason, Michael and Jennifer Byrd; dear great-great-aunt of Haley Kaup and Orion Nason; dear cousin and friend to many. Mary was an avid motorcycle rider and lifelong member and photographer for the Harley Owners Group.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tues., July 6, 10 am Int J.B. National Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Society apprec. Vis Mon. 4-7 pm.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
MO
Jul
6
Service
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
To Mary's Family- Ken and Mary were loved by many in our small community at Lake of the Ozarks. Mary has held a prominent place in all our thoughts and prayers since Ken passed away and throughout her illnesses this past couple years. We want you to know that we treasure our memories of spending time with Ken & Mary: swimming at the pool, drinking Bloody Marys on Sunday mornings together, coaching them on as they cleaned the boat (man, how it sparkled ALL the time), and just enjoying their company. They have been so missed in our small community, and we just want you to know that they touched our hearts and were adopted as part of all our individual families in the past 13+ years. Thanks for sharing them with us. May they enjoy being together again in Heaven.
Niangua Vista Condo Neighbors
Friend
July 7, 2021
RIP Mary. I will miss our long talks on the phone. I will keep hold of our memories of all the HOG state rallies we worked together. And all the fun we had on the bikes. Give Ken a hud from me. Love you
Nancy Seaton
Friend
July 4, 2021
