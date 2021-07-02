Kaup, Mary J.
(nee Allen) Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Kaup; dear sister-in-law of Pat and the late Walter Kaup; dear aunt of Katherine "Trina" (Gary) Hollingsworth and Amy Byrd; dear great-aunt of Heather (Ron) Nason, Michael and Jennifer Byrd; dear great-great-aunt of Haley Kaup and Orion Nason; dear cousin and friend to many. Mary was an avid motorcycle rider and lifelong member and photographer for the Harley Owners Group.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tues., July 6, 10 am Int J.B. National Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Society apprec. Vis Mon. 4-7 pm.