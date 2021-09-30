Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary N. "Noreen" Kelly
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Kelly, Mary N. 'Noreen'

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Noreen was the proud daughter of Bart and Mary Lane of Ferguson, Missouri. She attended St. John and James grade school, Incarnate Word Academy and St. John's Nursing School. Noreen was a dedicated nurse for over thirty years, primarily caring for cancer patients at St. John's (Mercy) Hospital.

Noreen was cherished by many, most notably her devoted family: beloved wife of the late John L Kelly; dear mother and mother-in-law of Tom Kelly, Jim (Juliana) Kelly, Bridget (John) O'Malley, Katie (Ian) Caso, Colleen (Chris) Mackey and Michael (Missy) Kelly; dear grandmother of Meghan, Andrew, Sarah, Thomas, Abby, Paul, John, Patrick, Riley, Graham, Maura, Catherine and Hannah; dear sister of Michael (Julie) Lane, Denny (Julie Claire) Lane, Julie (Ken) Childress, and Mary Lane; dear sister-in-law of the late Katy (Don) Grunz and Margaret (Dan) O'Brien. Noreen was our dear aunt, cousin, friend, and neighbor.

She was the family matriarch who will be deeply missed. When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they gave us.

Services: Visitation on Sunday, October 3, from 4-8 p.m. at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on October 4 at St. Monica Catholic Church in Creve Coeur. Donations to the Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1204, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Oct
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Monica Catholic Church
Creve Coeur, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
I remember helping Mary Lane babysit some of Noreen and John´s children (although there weren´t that many at the time) when I was a teenager. Then, she was the "older", more sophisticated adult to me. Eventually, she became a much admired peer. Noreen always appeared to be calm and unflappable, much-loved and respected by her friends and family. Rest in peace Noreen and condolences to all who knew her.
Kim Young
October 5, 2021
Dear Mike and Family,
We are sorry for your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Dick and Mary Lynne Porzel
Friend
October 3, 2021
I remember working with Noreen many times when we volunteered at St. Monica. She lived a good and blessed life. The Lord will be with her! My prayers to her family.
Peggy Massey
School
October 3, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Joyce Laurentius
Friend
October 3, 2021
Noreen was one of my favorite classmates at IWA. She was kindness personified to everybody in our class. She was so much fun and her smile lit up the room. I was so sorry to learn of her passing. My prayers are with you as your lives move on. I'm sure her love is now being passed on through her children. Peace.
Alice Rothermich Weis
Classmate
October 3, 2021
So very sorry Noreen passed away...remember her well from our Ferguson days...She was admired by so many, I know she will be missed...
Mary Gallagher Runy
Other
October 3, 2021
I have known Noreen since I first knew the Lanes in Ferguson, back in the 60's, many years ago. She was an unflappable young mother at that time. In spite of her crazy busy life, she always had time to talk to Mary Margaret's pesty little friends. In later years, Noreen joined the book club as one of the famous "sweater sisters". We all enjoyed her droll sense of humor. She was unfailingly funny and wise. She will be so dearly missed by her book club comrades, and all of her many friends, and most especially, her adoring family. Love to all the Lanes and Kellys!
Beanie
Friend
October 2, 2021
In loving memory of Noreen.
Caso, Conde, and Spray Families
Family
October 1, 2021
My condolences you your family
Rusty Meyer
October 1, 2021
Noreen Kelly was a great neighbor, friend, and co-worker. I had the blessing to know her from the time I was 10 years old. She was so friendly and supportive of me when I was a child and again when we worked together at St. John's/Mercy. She dedicated herself to helping others and brightened my day every time we spoke. She exuded love for her family and all of her friends. She will be missed and remembered fondly.
Rick Hack
Friend
September 30, 2021
It was my supreme pleasure to know Noreen and to be blessed by her friendship. She was grace and class personified and led a life both well lived and well loved. It is hard to imagine a world without Noreen. Well done, good and faithful servant, well done. Praying for all of the Lane and Kelly families. May her memory be a blessing and always bring a smile to the face of all who loved her.
Mary Pat McInnis
Friend
September 30, 2021
Noreen was a wonderful person I am so glad to have known her. She will be greatly missed.
Susan Finan
Friend
September 29, 2021
As a young student nurse at the "OLD" St. John's on Euclid Noreen was one of the first nurses I met on the floors. She was such a wonderful person and excellent nurse. Through the years our paths would cross at St. John's Mercy and the Nursing Alumnae Association and Noreen always had that wonderful smile and love for all. My sincere sympathy and prayers for the family.
Marigrace Terracina Clarke
September 29, 2021
God bless. Thinking of you.
Rich and Ginny Childress Emanuel
September 29, 2021
we will missher the resr of our lives she was our best frend for 54 yrs. we enjoyed her company so much she dro e us everywhere to trivia to parties to everwhere! We will have a big vacancy in our ljfe. we will never get usec to life wgithout her.we will miss the grandkids and all of her children who are all grown witn thejr own lives now but the big void will bs there from ow on.oou
Vic and Mary Ann Berra
Neighbor
September 29, 2021
It has been my upmost pleasure to have known Noreen over the past decade + from the St. John Mercy Nursing Alumnae Assc. I appreciate all the help and support she has given to this group over the years. She will be sorely missed. PIC Kathy
Katherine Kuster
Friend
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results