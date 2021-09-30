Kelly, Mary N. 'Noreen'

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Noreen was the proud daughter of Bart and Mary Lane of Ferguson, Missouri. She attended St. John and James grade school, Incarnate Word Academy and St. John's Nursing School. Noreen was a dedicated nurse for over thirty years, primarily caring for cancer patients at St. John's (Mercy) Hospital.

Noreen was cherished by many, most notably her devoted family: beloved wife of the late John L Kelly; dear mother and mother-in-law of Tom Kelly, Jim (Juliana) Kelly, Bridget (John) O'Malley, Katie (Ian) Caso, Colleen (Chris) Mackey and Michael (Missy) Kelly; dear grandmother of Meghan, Andrew, Sarah, Thomas, Abby, Paul, John, Patrick, Riley, Graham, Maura, Catherine and Hannah; dear sister of Michael (Julie) Lane, Denny (Julie Claire) Lane, Julie (Ken) Childress, and Mary Lane; dear sister-in-law of the late Katy (Don) Grunz and Margaret (Dan) O'Brien. Noreen was our dear aunt, cousin, friend, and neighbor.

She was the family matriarch who will be deeply missed. When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they gave us.

Services: Visitation on Sunday, October 3, from 4-8 p.m. at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on October 4 at St. Monica Catholic Church in Creve Coeur. Donations to the Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1204, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute appreciated.

