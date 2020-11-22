Otto, Mary Keyes

beloved wife of the late William H. Otto and daughter of E. Lawrence Keyes and Emily Shepley Keyes, died peacefully on November 14, 2020 at age 88.

Mary 'Muffy' was a quiet but strong presence. She had a deep reverence for all people and nature. She was a loving, humble guide for whom her family will be ever grateful.

She is survived by her children Lawrence K. (Jill), Kathryn O. Huck (Richard), W. Clay (Allison), grandchildren Caroline Ferris (Dan), Genevieve Otto, Dalton Huck (Bridget), Emily Kiske (Kevin), Tyler Otto, Mary Otto, and great-grandchildren Julia and William Ferris.

Services: A private Funeral Mass was celebrated at the Church of the Annunziata in Ladue on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

