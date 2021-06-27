Menu
Mary Abrams Kodner
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Kodner, Mary Abrams

(69) June 25, 2021

Daughter of the late Monroe K. and the late Gloria Abrams. Mary was the luckiest woman to have 52 wonderful years with her best friend and high school sweetheart, her Husband Robert. Mother of three wonderful children, Robin, Kenny and Emily. Mimi to Eli and Nora. Sister of Jane Shook and Tommy Abrams. Sister-in-law to Steve (Lanie), Gary (Peggy Nehman), Richard (Gail Brody). Loving aunt, niece and friend to many. Special thanks to Laurie Mueller, Eileen Spinner and Ahmen O'Bryant for their wonderful care and support.

Services: Funeral service Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. Visitation Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Interment follows funeral service at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 7500 Olive Boulevard. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream and other information. Tributes in Mary's memory to Shir Hadash, P.O. Box 16171, Clayton, MO 63105, or BJC Hospice.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to have learned the Mary has passed away. I met Mary at Dr. Gene Cohen's dental office, where she worked as a dental hygienist. I always enjoyed talking to her when I visited the office for my dental cleanings. She was warm and friendly and loved to talk about her children and grandchildren. My condolences to her husband, children, and grandchildren. I know that she is missed by all who knew and loved her. May her memory be a blessing. Sincerely, Sharon Silverstein
Sharon Silverstein
July 7, 2021
My deepest sympathies to all loved ones. Mary is and always will be remembered so fondly
S Susie gartland
Friend
June 27, 2021
We hope you dwell on the many great memories you have shared. We are very sorry for your loss.
Terry and Karen Call
June 27, 2021
