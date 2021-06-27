Kodner, Mary Abrams

(69) June 25, 2021

Daughter of the late Monroe K. and the late Gloria Abrams. Mary was the luckiest woman to have 52 wonderful years with her best friend and high school sweetheart, her Husband Robert. Mother of three wonderful children, Robin, Kenny and Emily. Mimi to Eli and Nora. Sister of Jane Shook and Tommy Abrams. Sister-in-law to Steve (Lanie), Gary (Peggy Nehman), Richard (Gail Brody). Loving aunt, niece and friend to many. Special thanks to Laurie Mueller, Eileen Spinner and Ahmen O'Bryant for their wonderful care and support.

Services: Funeral service Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. Visitation Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Interment follows funeral service at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 7500 Olive Boulevard. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream and other information. Tributes in Mary's memory to Shir Hadash, P.O. Box 16171, Clayton, MO 63105, or BJC Hospice.