Remiger, Mary L.

(nee Fennewald), 95, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Mary was born Dec. 26, 1924, in Martinsburg, Missouri. She was the devoted wife of 68 years to Raymond Remiger; beloved mother of Bob (Kyle), Vern (Ann), Cindy (Stan) Rubbelke, Barb Graves and Larry (Amanda); dear grandmother of Eryn, Jeremy, Mari, Tony, Nick, Jessica, Samantha, Andrew, Tim, Lauren, Sarah and Nathan; and great-grandmother of Aidan, Nora, Annie, Auggie, Louie, Esme, Armie, Sophia, Elijah and Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Margaret Fennewald, and her brothers Robert and James Fennewald. Mary was a cherished mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

She was a school bus driver for 15+ years and a longtime member of TOPS Club MO-41 Chapter, where she formed several close friendships. Mary lived most of her life in Spanish Lake and was a dedicated parishioner of St. Aloysius Catholic Church until its closure.

Services: A private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Nov. 25th. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saint Louis University Trudy Busch Valentine School of Nursing. Gifts can be made online at giving.slu.eduursing or by check and mailed to Saint Louis University, 1 N. Grand Boulevard, DuBourg Hall, Room 319 St. Louis MO 63103. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.