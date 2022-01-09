Latta, Mary C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, December 31, 2021. Beloved mother of Cindy (Tim) Beever, Amy (Tony) Friend and Lisa (Steve) Perry; dear grandmother of Ashley (Tony), Nicholas, Jacob, Jack and Henry. Dear great-grandmother of Gabriella Mae; loving sister of Anne "Pat" (the late Dan) Toohey and Kirk (Kathy) Latta; our dear mother-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

She loved her daughters and sons-in-law, however, she loved her grandchildren the most. She would have been overjoyed at meeting her new great-granddaughter.

Services: A celebration of life for Mary will be held at a later date. Until we meet again Mom...

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Louis Zoo or deGreeff Hospice House appreciated. Kutis South County Service.