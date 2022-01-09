Menu
Mary C. Latta
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Latta, Mary C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, December 31, 2021. Beloved mother of Cindy (Tim) Beever, Amy (Tony) Friend and Lisa (Steve) Perry; dear grandmother of Ashley (Tony), Nicholas, Jacob, Jack and Henry. Dear great-grandmother of Gabriella Mae; loving sister of Anne "Pat" (the late Dan) Toohey and Kirk (Kathy) Latta; our dear mother-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

She loved her daughters and sons-in-law, however, she loved her grandchildren the most. She would have been overjoyed at meeting her new great-granddaughter.

Services: A celebration of life for Mary will be held at a later date. Until we meet again Mom...

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Louis Zoo or deGreeff Hospice House appreciated. Kutis South County Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Mary's daughters. Please accept my deepest sympathy. I am so sorry for your loss. Please notify me about the memorial for Mary and I can pass the information on to Toni Cusamano Hill, Judy Carpenter Barada. We would like to attend.
Patricia Busekrus
School
January 22, 2022
I worked with Mary and she always made my day a little brighter with a smile or a kind word. My condolences.
Jim Evans
Work
January 11, 2022
So enjoyed working with you dear Mary and rest in peace from your South Dakota buddy. Our jokes were hilarious.
Bill Mickelson
Work
January 10, 2022
Condolences from a St. Elizabeth High School friend. Mary was a beautiful, vivacious, fun-loving friend who had the most contagious laugh. In recent times I would run into her at Dierbergs or Walgreens on Tesson Ferry and catch up on friends or events. I will miss seeing her and know she is the latest angel.
Judy (Carpenter) Barada & John Barada
Friend
January 9, 2022
Aunt Mary was a class above. Her smile, sense of humor and kindness are what I will remember and cherish. Be at peace, Aunt Mary.
Greg Schweizer
Family
January 9, 2022
Our deepest sympathies to you, Cindy, Amy and Lisa, and to your families. God´s peace to you all
Helen and John Csik
Family
January 9, 2022
Aunt Mary's smile and laughter will be sadly missed. Bless her 3 daughters, knowing Mary is finally at peace
Steve Schweizer
Family
January 9, 2022
