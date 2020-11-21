Bradbury, Mary Lee

(nee Waddington), January 6, 1936 - November 6, 2020. Loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. She is survived by her brother Jim W. Waddington, nephews Danny (Chris) Snowden, James F. Waddington, Michael Waddington and Ryan Waddington, great-nieces Christine Marcelle and Madison Waddington, great-neph-ew James M. Waddington, and great-great-nephew Dylan

Marcelle. She is predeceased by her parents, William Francis Waddington and Leona Waddington (nee Griffith), brother Marvin Steiner, sister Amelia Snowden, niece Nan Thomas and great- nephew Jon Thomas.

Mary lived all her life in North St. Louis County. She had a long career in the Finance Department at St. Louis University. Mary had amazing neighbors, loving friends and caring family. She had a passion for reading that spanned her lifetime.