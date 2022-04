Mary Ann was a patient of mine at Miracle Ear. I'm hearing about her passing about a week after her services. My thoughts and prayers are with her family during this time. Mary Ann was one of my most favorite patients. Each of her appointments we would sit and chat for 30 minutes to an hour and she was so sweet and kind to work with. She mentioned she was from Ste Genevieve, as is my grandmother, so I loved getting to sit and talk with her. I always looked forward to her appointments and tried to make sure I had some free time after them so we had extra time to chat. She always made my day, and I was very sad to hear about her passing. My love and prayers to her family, she was an amazing woman.

Hailey Abell Work July 14, 2021