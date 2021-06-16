Menu
Mary Clarine Galeski Bovier Long

Galeski Bovier Long, Mary Clarine

Mary was born on Kaskaskia Island, Illinois, to Edna Galeski and Charles Galeski. Her 12 siblings, all preceded her in death. She was married to Russell Edward Bovier from 1946 - 1972. They were parents of six children, Marcia, Kathleen, Mary, Edward, Michael, William (deceased at birth). All Preceded Mary in death except Edward and Michael and a special son-in-law, Michael Payne. She was married to Claude Long from 1973 - 1993. He preceded her in death She is survived by seven grandchildren including Christopher, Karl and Eric, a special nephew, Paul Galeski, a special niece, Sandra Galeski Powers, two special great nieces Kristena Rudloff and Jacquelyn Gorsuch and a special great grandson, Russell Shane Bovier. May she rest in eternal peace with those she loved who preceded her.

Services: Services will be announced later


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember your Mom as Mrs. Bovier. Our Moms were great friends and I´m positive my Mom was there to greet her in their heavenly home. I loved the times I spent with your family. Prayers for you, Rusty and your families.
Linda McCullough-Mavity
Friend
June 16, 2021
Dear Rusty & Mike, So sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. May God bless you and your families in this time of sorrow.
Rebecca & Michael Myers
June 16, 2021
