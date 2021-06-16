Galeski Bovier Long, Mary Clarine

Mary was born on Kaskaskia Island, Illinois, to Edna Galeski and Charles Galeski. Her 12 siblings, all preceded her in death. She was married to Russell Edward Bovier from 1946 - 1972. They were parents of six children, Marcia, Kathleen, Mary, Edward, Michael, William (deceased at birth). All Preceded Mary in death except Edward and Michael and a special son-in-law, Michael Payne. She was married to Claude Long from 1973 - 1993. He preceded her in death She is survived by seven grandchildren including Christopher, Karl and Eric, a special nephew, Paul Galeski, a special niece, Sandra Galeski Powers, two special great nieces Kristena Rudloff and Jacquelyn Gorsuch and a special great grandson, Russell Shane Bovier. May she rest in eternal peace with those she loved who preceded her.

Services: Services will be announced later