Mary V. Longrais
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Longrais, Mary V.

fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Beloved wife for 60 years of Dr. Antonio I. Longrais; loving mother of Marisa Human (David); cherished grandmother of David and Anthony Human; dear daughter of the late Stephen V. and Virginia Vento Monte, Sr.; dear sister of the late Stephen V. Monte, Jr. (survived by Vicki); dear aunt, great aunt, and a friend to many.

Mary was an active community volunteer in St. Louis, sharing her passions for the arts, gardening, and higher education as a St. Louis Art Museum Docent, extensive volunteer and President of the Missouri Botanical Garden Friends Board, longtime St. Louis University Board Member, and a member of Maryville University National Leadership Council. Mary was an excellent chef and she and Tony loved entertaining family and friends.

The family would like to thank the Caregivers at the Gatesworth and BJC Hospice.

Services: A private graveside service was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis Art Museum, or to the American Parkinson Disease Association-Greater St. Louis Chapter.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
My deepest sympathy to the Longrais family. Enjoyed doing Mary´s hair for 42 years. She was dear soul and good friend. May God grant her a special place in heaven.
Chris Matteuzzi
Friend
June 15, 2021
I am so very sorry to have read in the Post of Mary´s passing. I´m so sorry for your loss. I sure miss my dentist and Mary. I know she will be missed by her family. You have my deepest sympathy.
Rita Thompson
Work
June 14, 2021
Please accept my deepest, heartfelt sympathy on your loss. I was Marissa´s babysitter many years ago and have very vivid memories of your mother as one of the most beautiful women I had ever seen and also gentle and kind. I hope you will find comfort in knowing she is so fondly remembered. Best, Julie Kindle
Julie Letourneau Kindle
Other
June 13, 2021
We have very fond memories of Mary. Indeed a very wonderful art docent, caring mother who adored her family Deepest sympathy to you Tony and all
Elissa snd Paul Cahn
June 12, 2021
