Longrais, Mary V.

fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Beloved wife for 60 years of Dr. Antonio I. Longrais; loving mother of Marisa Human (David); cherished grandmother of David and Anthony Human; dear daughter of the late Stephen V. and Virginia Vento Monte, Sr.; dear sister of the late Stephen V. Monte, Jr. (survived by Vicki); dear aunt, great aunt, and a friend to many.

Mary was an active community volunteer in St. Louis, sharing her passions for the arts, gardening, and higher education as a St. Louis Art Museum Docent, extensive volunteer and President of the Missouri Botanical Garden Friends Board, longtime St. Louis University Board Member, and a member of Maryville University National Leadership Council. Mary was an excellent chef and she and Tony loved entertaining family and friends.

The family would like to thank the Caregivers at the Gatesworth and BJC Hospice.

Services: A private graveside service was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis Art Museum, or to the American Parkinson Disease Association-Greater St. Louis Chapter.

