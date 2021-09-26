Menu
Mary Lee Mallett
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Mallett, Mary Lee

(nee Henry), the daughter of the late James Roy and Anna Lee (nee Brannon) Henry. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, September 24, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Theodore A. Rechtin, Sr. and William O. Mallett; cherished mother of Pat Kraetsch (Bob), RoseAnn Bremser (Joe), Ted Rechtin, Jr. and the late Jim Rechtin (Kathy surviving) and step-mother of Cindy Ruegge (John) and Tammy Jones; cherished grandmother of Anna, Ted, Rick, Jim, Eric, Matt, Kate, Tim, Andrew, Mike and Mark and step- grandmother of Neil, Robert and Camden; dear great-grand-- mother, aunt and friend.

Her absence will be felt by all but the memories will last forever!

Services: Visitation at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Lee's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. A Kutis South County Service.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
MO
Sep
28
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
MO
Roz, You and your whole family are in our prayers. Our condolences and sympathies at this time. Your mother was a beauty inside and out and you have picked up her mantle. We made a donation in her name to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. We love you and miss you. Your spiritual sisters in Christ.
Kathy Bartlett, Bethann Rohaly, Patty Heon, Angie Meindl Fox, Lisa Flores
Other
September 27, 2021
