Mallett, Mary Lee

(nee Henry), the daughter of the late James Roy and Anna Lee (nee Brannon) Henry. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, September 24, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Theodore A. Rechtin, Sr. and William O. Mallett; cherished mother of Pat Kraetsch (Bob), RoseAnn Bremser (Joe), Ted Rechtin, Jr. and the late Jim Rechtin (Kathy surviving) and step-mother of Cindy Ruegge (John) and Tammy Jones; cherished grandmother of Anna, Ted, Rick, Jim, Eric, Matt, Kate, Tim, Andrew, Mike and Mark and step- grandmother of Neil, Robert and Camden; dear great-grand-- mother, aunt and friend.

Her absence will be felt by all but the memories will last forever!

Services: Visitation at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Lee's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. A Kutis South County Service.