Mankus, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Mankus (nee Evans) of Ballwin, MO, daughter of the late Arthur and Ann Evans, mother of Mary Morgan (Bill), John (Joanie), Peggy Joanou (Steve) and Thomas, Grandma to Doug and Annie Morgan, Brittany, Hanna and Sophia Mankus, and Claudine, Marisa and Chase Joanou, passed peacefully in the hope of the resurrection on June 10 at 82 years of age.

Mary Ann enjoyed the company of her bridge friends and her neighbors at The Fountains of West County. She had an easy smile, a great sense of humor, and a deep faith in God as a member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish for over 50 years.

Above all, Mary Ann was dedicated to her family and particularly to advocating for her son Thomas and all those with developmental disabilities. Contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Louis Arc, 1177 N. Warson Road, St. Louis, MO 63132.

Services: Mary Ann donated her remains to St. Louis University School of Medicine. A memorial service will be held at a later date.