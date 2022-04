Marcus, Mary E.

passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. Mary was the wife of the late Jack Marcus, and mother of Karen Marcus. She was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. Mary was an aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, friend, and good neighbor to many.

In accordance with her wishes she will be cremated and there will be no service. In her memory, please do a good deed for someone. www.boppchapel.com