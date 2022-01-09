Mathai, Mary

age 90, of Wildwood, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family, on January 3, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri. Loving mother of Rina (Thomas) Chittooran, Mathew (Kathleen) Mathai, and Koshy (Ashanthi) Mathai, proud grandmother of Susan E. Chittooran, Jay T. Chittooran, Alexander I. Mathai, and Andrew K. Mathai, dear sister of Dato' Dr. J.S. Eapen, and devoted companion to Ollie, the family dog. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ipe Mathai, her parents, Dr. Kandathil Koshy Eapen and Lucy Eapen nee Philip (Paret), her sister, Sheila A. Joseph, and her grandson, Ashok T. Chittooran.

Mary was born in Johore, Malaya on August 10, 1931. She was a brilliant student and had dreams of being a doctor, like her father and brother. She had only four years of formal schooling on account of World War II and missed out on three years of high school while she and her family sought refuge in the rubber plantations of Malaya during the Japanese occupation. Despite these challenges, Mary graduated first in her high school class and secured one of only three national scholarships to Raffles College in Singapore, which she attended briefly as a Raffles Scholar. At the age of 18, Mary moved to India to marry Ipe Mathai and then spent the next twenty years supporting him in his work as an official in the Indian government. In 1970, her husband accepted an offer to join the World Bank, and the family moved to the Washington, D.C. area, where she remained until 2011, when she moved to Wildwood, Missouri, to be closer to her daughter.

As a woman of faith, Mary was active in the church. She was a member of the Flower Guild and Bible Study at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Bethesda, Maryland, and in Bible Study, Book Club, and the Mary and Martha group at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Ellisville, Missouri. She served the community through organizations such as Meals on Wheels, Bethesda Help, and a Crisis Hotline. She was widely traveled, loved reading and wordplay, and was a supporter of the arts, a legendary cook, and accomplished in Ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arrangement.

Services: An in-person/online memorial service is being planned for the spring of 2022 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Ellisville, Missouri, with burial of ashes at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Bethesda, Maryland, during the summer of 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or another charitable organization.