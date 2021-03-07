In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kathleen & Chesley Van Stratton
Friend
March 14, 2021
A wonderful life lived, sending love and prayers
Ryan Can
Family
March 11, 2021
Bev Holz and Dan Wienstroer
March 10, 2021
Jerry, my condolences to you and your family. I always enjoyed our deacon/wife gatherings. Mary was a true friend to Mickey and me. May she rest in peace. Deacon Al
Albert Williams
March 10, 2021
I would like to say i loved aunt doris whole heartily. She was a saint if you ask me. I know she is at peace up there with everyone who has passed. I will miss her
Theresa Morris
Family
March 9, 2021
Dear Jerry & Family, we are so sorry to hear about Mary's passing. She was always the life of our Deacon class gatherings. She always had a smile and was always worrying about and praying for other people. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and your family.
Jim & Judy Volansky
Friend
March 9, 2021
I'm so sorry to learn of your loss. God bless your family at this sad time.
Christine Santhoff Lund
March 9, 2021
To the McGuire Family, Mary was a treasure , so kind, gifted and able to make such great gifts with her wonderful sewing ability. We are so sorry for the loss of your Mother and Grandmother. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Joe, Terry and Justyce Jedlicka
Terry Jedlicka
Friend
March 8, 2021
Uncle Jerry, Debbie, Kathleen, Peggy and Mike we offer our sincere condolences to you and all of your family on your mom's passing. I have enjoyed speaking with your mom over email and phone calls and even text messages. We will all sure miss Aunt Doris and know that she's in a better place now. In my wildest dreams I would have never thought that someone could learn to text message at her age. She sure made my day on many occasions. The most surprising was her showing up at my wedding. The second most surprising was during my Dad's passing when she showed me where her heart really was.but over and above all that I think the best surprise I ever received from her was when she showed up in the Midwest to see my husband and I with our kids. I love you aunt Doris rest in peace. Love Michael, Tricia, Stephen, and Alex Fowler. Susan and Ed Morris.
Patricia Fowler
Family
March 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Richard Morris
Family
March 8, 2021
Maggie and Mike, please know my prayers and thoughts are with you and your family for the loss of your dear Mother. I only met Mary a few times, but remember how amazingly, friendly and kind she was. I know everyone who knew her were truly blessed.
Sandra Horrell
Friend
March 7, 2021
Dear Jerry and all the family, my sincere condolences on Mary Doris' passing. Her gracious kindness and care will always be remembered among the members of our deacon class. Please know of my prayers for her repose and for your comfort.
Dcn. Allen Boedeker
Friend
March 7, 2021
The (Mark) Steitz family has been blessed to know Mary and our kids among those who referred to her as ‘Grandma Mac’. She had a great love for her family and friends. She prayed daily and we always felt grateful to be remembered in her prayers. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.