Uncle Jerry, Debbie, Kathleen, Peggy and Mike we offer our sincere condolences to you and all of your family on your mom's passing. I have enjoyed speaking with your mom over email and phone calls and even text messages. We will all sure miss Aunt Doris and know that she's in a better place now. In my wildest dreams I would have never thought that someone could learn to text message at her age. She sure made my day on many occasions. The most surprising was her showing up at my wedding. The second most surprising was during my Dad's passing when she showed me where her heart really was.but over and above all that I think the best surprise I ever received from her was when she showed up in the Midwest to see my husband and I with our kids. I love you aunt Doris rest in peace. Love Michael, Tricia, Stephen, and Alex Fowler. Susan and Ed Morris.

Patricia Fowler Family March 8, 2021