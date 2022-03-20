Menu
Mary Catherine Miller
Miller, Mary Catherine

Fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Friday, February 25, 2022, at the age of 74. Beloved daughter of the late Dr. Martyn and Catherine Bierman. Beloved mother of Christine (Thomas) Blazevic. Cherished Grammy of Madeline and Katherine Blazevic. Adored sister of Dr. Martin (Mary Lou), Paul (Angie), and the late Stephen Bierman. Dear aunt of Marty (Lisa) Bierman, Stacy (Rick) Denne, Kyle Bierman, and Neal (Macy) Bierman. Dear great-aunt and friend of many.

Services: Private family burial was held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Memorial mass to be held Saturday, March 26, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3130 Parkwood Lane, Maryland Heights, MO 63043. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Catholic Charities, P.O. Box 952393, St. Louis, MO 63195-2393, www.ccstl.org


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
7
Interment
St. Joseph's Cemetery
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Karen L Shaughnessy
March 21, 2022
My sincere condolences. May she Rest In Peace.
Carine Azrak
March 21, 2022
Dale Whittaker (CU classmate)
March 17, 2022
I was so sorry to hear of Mary's passing. I worked with her at BITCO Insurance and she was an expert in her field and our claimants were lucky to have her at the helm of the department in their time of a loss. She was a wonderful friend to all of us and her smile was one of her best attributes. The sky will be a bit brighter with her star shining on us.
Christine Jacobson
Work
March 8, 2022
It was a pleasure working at Bitco with Mary. She was so knowledgeable but more than that, she was kind and very positive. She spoke often of her grand daughters....you could tell they were the light of her life.
Jan Stewart
Work
March 8, 2022
I am sorry for your loss
Edna Bach
March 3, 2022
