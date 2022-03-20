Miller, Mary Catherine

Fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Friday, February 25, 2022, at the age of 74. Beloved daughter of the late Dr. Martyn and Catherine Bierman. Beloved mother of Christine (Thomas) Blazevic. Cherished Grammy of Madeline and Katherine Blazevic. Adored sister of Dr. Martin (Mary Lou), Paul (Angie), and the late Stephen Bierman. Dear aunt of Marty (Lisa) Bierman, Stacy (Rick) Denne, Kyle Bierman, and Neal (Macy) Bierman. Dear great-aunt and friend of many.

Services: Private family burial was held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Memorial mass to be held Saturday, March 26, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3130 Parkwood Lane, Maryland Heights, MO 63043. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Catholic Charities, P.O. Box 952393, St. Louis, MO 63195-2393, www.ccstl.org