Mary Margaret Morgan
1924 - 2022
BORN
1924
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
21 East Fifth Street
Gerald, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
Morgan, Mary Margaret

98, of Gerald, Mo., passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Gerald Nursing and Rehab. She was born Feb. 15, 1924, to Joseph Paul and Grace Ann (Butler) Katz in St. Louis. She was united in marriage to Alton Bruce Morgan April 14, 1945, in St. Louis.

Mary was very active in the Gerald Community, Gerald Lion's Club and Gerald Senior Center. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially at holidays. She loved spending time with family and playing bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Grace; husband, Alton; son, Robert Morgan; daughter, Gwen Morgan; brothers, Joseph and Lester Katz; and daughter-in-law, Fran Morgan.

She is survived by her sons, Tom Morgan of Springfield and Bruce "Skip" Morgan and wife Laura of Shrewsbury; daughter-in-law, Patricia Morgan of Rolla; grandchildren, Ray, Ben, Casey Lee and Ryan Morgan and Casey Potite; and by five great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation will be Friday, April 1 from 9-11 a.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel in Gerald. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Jim Foster officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery in Gerald. In lieu of flowers, family request memorials be given in her name to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Gerald.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.
