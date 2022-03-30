Morgan, Mary Margaret

98, of Gerald, Mo., passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Gerald Nursing and Rehab. She was born Feb. 15, 1924, to Joseph Paul and Grace Ann (Butler) Katz in St. Louis. She was united in marriage to Alton Bruce Morgan April 14, 1945, in St. Louis.

Mary was very active in the Gerald Community, Gerald Lion's Club and Gerald Senior Center. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially at holidays. She loved spending time with family and playing bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Grace; husband, Alton; son, Robert Morgan; daughter, Gwen Morgan; brothers, Joseph and Lester Katz; and daughter-in-law, Fran Morgan.

She is survived by her sons, Tom Morgan of Springfield and Bruce "Skip" Morgan and wife Laura of Shrewsbury; daughter-in-law, Patricia Morgan of Rolla; grandchildren, Ray, Ben, Casey Lee and Ryan Morgan and Casey Potite; and by five great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation will be Friday, April 1 from 9-11 a.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel in Gerald. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Jim Foster officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery in Gerald. In lieu of flowers, family request memorials be given in her name to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Gerald.