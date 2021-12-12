Menu
Mary Agnes Mueller
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Mueller, Mary Agnes

Friday, December 10, 2021. Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, December 13, 3-9 p.m. with Funeral Mass celebrated on Tuesday, 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Protomartyr Church.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
14
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Stephen Protomartyr Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Margie, I just heard yesterday of Mary's passing. I am so saddened and I hope you are staying strong. Mary and I, along with your aunt Grace (and you) worked at the Wine and Cheese Place during the Christmas holiday season for many, many years. She worked hard and was so thoughtful. I hope you are staying strong. Bug hugs to you, Margie. Love -- Anne-Sophie
Anne-Sophie Blank
Work
March 16, 2022
Sorry for your loss
Ricky G Alafrance
December 13, 2021
I'm so sorry she's gone. She always had something cheerful to say, she was always so sweet! I remember going to her home for an Avon Christmas party. She had a small house, but we all came to the party, even my husband. The home didn't feel small, it felt blessed.
Charlotte Boudria
Work
December 13, 2021
