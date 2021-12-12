Dear Margie, I just heard yesterday of Mary's passing. I am so saddened and I hope you are staying strong. Mary and I, along with your aunt Grace (and you) worked at the Wine and Cheese Place during the Christmas holiday season for many, many years. She worked hard and was so thoughtful. I hope you are staying strong. Bug hugs to you, Margie. Love -- Anne-Sophie
Anne-Sophie Blank
March 16, 2022
Sorry for your loss
Ricky G Alafrance
December 13, 2021
I'm so sorry she's gone. She always had something cheerful to say, she was always so sweet! I remember going to her home for an Avon Christmas party. She had a small house, but we all came to the party, even my husband. The home didn't feel small, it felt blessed.