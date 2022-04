Outhier, Mary Catherine

(nee Coyle) of Oklahoma City, OK (formerly of Old Monroe, MO) died of cancer on Sunday morning, 12/12/2021. Mary was 55 years of age. She is survived by her children: Rex Allen, Ross Manus and Catherine Louise, her parents: Kevin and Catherine Coyle, her brothers: Liam and Dennis (Stephanie) Coyle, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary will be cremated and there will be no public ceremony.