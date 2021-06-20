Owens, Mary Jo

(nee Davis), Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John W. Owens. Preceded in death by her parents Bessie and Homer Davis, and by her sisters Marguerite Bailey and Betty Kubik, and brother Martin Davis. Loving mother of Gayle (Rick) Froehlich, Joyce (Gary) Sheldon, John (Jane Cole) Owens and the late Janet (the late David) Barr; dear grandmother of Greg (Kathy) and Ryan (Angel) Froehlich; Kelly (Ben) Thorpe, Ted (Cheryl) Sheldon, Emily (Eric) LeFlore, David (Roxanne) Barr, Rebecca (Patrick) Randall and Jennifer (Jude) Pyle; dear great-grandmother of 19; dear great-great-grandmother of 2; dear aunt, cousin and friend.

"Blessed with a beautiful voice and willingness to share her talents to uplift and entertain many."

Services: Memorial Visitation will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, June 30, 11 a.m. until Memorial Service at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The National Kidney Foundation or The American Cancer Society appreciated.