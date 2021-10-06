Menu
Mary Ann Quinlivan
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Quinlivan, Mary Ann

(nee Richmond) on Friday, October 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James F. Quinlivan. Dear mother of Stephen (Donise Gilbert Reitz) Quinlivan and Kevin Quinlivan. Dear grandmother of Brittany, James (Emily), Emily, Colin, Kathryn, and Tim Reitz (Kristen). Dear great-grandmother of Aiden, Easton, Jack, James, Maggie, and Eloise. Dear sister of the late Cecilia Meyers. Dear friend to many.

Mary loved to travel, go camping, play volleyball, swim, most anything outdoors and....HORSES! She lived every day as a new adventure.

Services: Memorial service will be Sunday, October 10, 2:00 pm at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. in Kirkwood. Interment private. Visitation will be Sunday, 11:00 am until time of service.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
11:00a.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Oct
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
