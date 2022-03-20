Menu
Mary M. "Sis" Rankin
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Rankin, Mary M. "Sis"

(nee Nelson) passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 after receiving compassionate and loving care for 17 months from all the staff at The Baptist Home in Ironton, Missouri. Beloved wife of the late Leon Boyce Rankin. Dear mother of Rich (Sarah) Rankin, Jeannine Wieczorek, Sharron (Jim) Fienning, Linda (the late Dave) Massie, Michael (Debra) Rankin and Tom Rankin. Dear sister of Pat Reinarman, Joe (Sally) Nelson and the late Robert Nelson and Thomas Nelson. Our dear grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 20, great-great-grandmother of 2, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Mary's faith and her family were the most important part of her life. She loved Jesus and her church and was a beautiful prayer warrior for her family and friends. We will miss her smile, her hugs and her love. .

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday March 22, 10:00 a.m. until service at 12:00 noon. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
22
Service
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
