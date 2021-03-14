Riordan, Mary Charlotte Will

passed peacefully at the age of 94 on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

A strong woman who never feared a challenge or challenger (including living most of her adult life with one lung), she left St. Elizabeth's Academy early to help support her seven younger siblings during the Great Depression -- later earning her GED while raising five children. She held several volunteer positions and was the office manager of Sugar Creek Gardens for more than 25 years until retiring at the age of 93. A devout Catholic, she loved travel, art, reading, politics and socializing.

She is survived by her children Tim Riordan and his wife Debbie, Mary Butterhorn and her husband Glenn, Ann Lapides, and Maureen Johnson, daughter-in-law Tracy Riordan, fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James Riordan, her son Gerald Riordan and son-in-law Thomas Lapides.

Services: A memorial mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the St. Louis Food Bank. https:/stlfoodbank.org