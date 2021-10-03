Robins, Mary Bowen

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Beloved wife of Andrew Robins; dear mother of Jennifer (Jeff) Goff and David (Michelle) Robins; loving grandmother of Caroline and Meredith Goff and Jamilynn (Daniel Clark) and Abigail Robins; our dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A private graveside service for family will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Kirkwood Public Library or the Humane Society of Missouri. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.