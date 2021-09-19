Menu
Mary Lee Rovira
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Rovira, Mary Lee

(nee Hackman) entered into eternal life on September 16, 2021. Mary Lee was born in Glasgow, Missouri on February 27, 1924 and was preceded in death by her parents Henry H. and Josephine (nee Gratz) Hackman, siblings and husband, John Rovira. Mary Lee was an artist, friend, sister, mom, aunt and cousin to many. Her commitment to her Catholic faith and devotion to her art were evident throughout her life and many volunteer activities.

Services: Visitation (9am) and funeral Mass (10am) will be celebrated at Laclede Groves' Chapel 711 S. Laclede Station Road 63119 on Saturday, September 25th followed by a light luncheon. Memorial donations may be made to: Catholic Student Center at Washington University 6352 Forsyth Blvd Clayton, MO 63105. KUTIS AFFTON Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Laclede Groves' Chapel
711 S. Laclede Station Road, MO
Sep
25
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Laclede Groves' Chapel
711 S. Laclede Station Road, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
You gave it your best along with your AWE right until your final heartbeat See you soon with the Communion of Saints
JOE DAHLEM
Friend
September 21, 2021
Mary Lee was a lively friend and occasional iconoclast as my fellow volunteer at St. Joseph parish. One of her paintings from the Loire Valley hangs in my sister's children's lodge at Lake Tahoe.
David Wilmot
Friend
September 19, 2021
