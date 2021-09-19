Rovira, Mary Lee

(nee Hackman) entered into eternal life on September 16, 2021. Mary Lee was born in Glasgow, Missouri on February 27, 1924 and was preceded in death by her parents Henry H. and Josephine (nee Gratz) Hackman, siblings and husband, John Rovira. Mary Lee was an artist, friend, sister, mom, aunt and cousin to many. Her commitment to her Catholic faith and devotion to her art were evident throughout her life and many volunteer activities.

Services: Visitation (9am) and funeral Mass (10am) will be celebrated at Laclede Groves' Chapel 711 S. Laclede Station Road 63119 on Saturday, September 25th followed by a light luncheon. Memorial donations may be made to: Catholic Student Center at Washington University 6352 Forsyth Blvd Clayton, MO 63105. KUTIS AFFTON Service.