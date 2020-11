Foley, Mary S.

Mary S. Foley died recently at age 90. Foley raised five children in St. Louis while working several jobs. She also volunteered at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Foley, and her beloved son Dr. Anthony Sudekum. She is survived by a brother, four children, 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services: Pending