Sansevere, Mary Ann

(nee Sawyer) Fortified with The Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Samuel Sansevere; loving mother of Mary (Lee) Buchschacher, Rebecca Sudholt, Kathleen (Steve) Johannes, Michael (Kathy) Sansevere, Thomas (Sandy) Sansevere, and "daughter by love" Lynn (Jim, dec.) McCormick; dearest grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, dear sister of the late Catherine Bellis and Thomas Sawyer; dear sister-in-law; dear aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

She was born in Chaffee, MO on July 31, 1924 to Oliver Joseph and Stella Regina (nee Miller) Sawyer. She graduated from St. John's Hospital School of Nursing (1945). She worked as an RN until retirement. She was a devout Catholic.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers: Priests of the Sacred Heart (poshusa.org) or Catholic Bishop of Northern Alaska (dioceseoffairbanks.org).

Services: Hutchens Mortuary is providing mortuary services; visitation begins at 11:30 at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church; Mass follows at 12:30pm. Internment follows at Calvary Cemetery.