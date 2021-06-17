Menu
Sr. Mary Virginia Schmidt V.H.M.
FUNERAL HOME
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
Saint Paul, MN

Schmidt, Sr. Mary Virginia V.H.M.

Passed away peacefully on June 12, 2021 from complications after a fall. She was born to Amy and Carl Schmidt on December 8, 1929, in Mexico City, the second youngest and only girl of a family of six children. She was educated at the American School in Mexico, Visitation Academy in St. Louis, Manhattanville College in New York, St. Louis University, and St. Xavier University in Chicago. She entered the Visitation Monastery in St. Louis in 1952, and was professed for 67 years. While teaching Spanish and doing campus ministry there for 35 years, she was also very involved in the Charismatic Renewal in St. Louis. In 1989, she became a founding member of the Visitation Monastery of Minneapolis where her wisdom, wit and fluency in Spanish were invaluable gifts in her community's ministry. She had a special care for those who are vulnerable.

Sister Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and by her brothers, Carl, Dean, Lee, and Ted. She is survived by her community, her brother, Tom (Jan); sister in law, Anne; many nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends and relatives.

Services: Visitation will be at Church of the Ascension, 1723 N. Bryant, June 17 from 5-7 pm with prayer and sharing of memories at 6:30 pm. Mass of Resurrection will be offered at 11 am, June 18, preceded by visitation at 10 am. The service will also be live-streamed. Check Ascension Church website. Private interment. Memorials preferred to Visitation Monastery of Minneapolis, 1527 Fremont Ave. N., Mpls, MN 55411.

O'Halloran and Murphy

651-698-0796


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Church of the Ascension
1723 N. Bryant, MN
Jun
17
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
Church of the Ascension
1723 N. Bryant, MN
Jun
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Church of the Ascension
1723 N. Bryant, MN
Jun
18
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Church of the Ascension
1723 N. Bryant, MN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God bless Sister Virginia.
Rhonda Carsten
June 17, 2021
Thomas j. Klein
June 16, 2021
