Schrader, Mary

Age 85, passed away peacefully in St. Louis on March 12, 2022.

Born on July 16, 1936, Mary is survived by her brother, Richard; her niece Ranee (Eric Kopstain) Daboo; nephew, Cyrus (Shanwen) Daboo; cousins, Julie O'Neil, Courtney (Ray) Stout; brother-in-law, Ray Daboo; five grand nephews and many other relatives and wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jean and parents, Joseph and Marie.

Mary attended DePaul Hospital School of Nursing and was a proud graduate in 1957 with additional studies at Webster University. She had a true passion for nursing and enjoyed a thirty-eight year career beginning at St. Mary's Hospital in East St. Louis. She also nursed at Cardinal Glennon and Children's Hospital of St. Louis. The majority of her career was spent at The State of Missouri Mental Health System where she retired in 1995.

After retiring from nursing, Mary channeled her energy into volunteering. She was an avid lover of nature and spent much of her time in the parks throughout St. Louis volunteering or simply enjoying the birds, flowers and animals.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held for Mary on Saturday, April 23rd at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Pillar Church located at 401 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis MO 63131.